Police busted a fraudulent call centre operating from a business park in Sector 61 and arrested 17 people, including five women, during a raid on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday. The suspects allegedly impersonated Apple customer service executives to defraud people in the US and Canada. The suspects in police custody. (HT Photo)

Police said a Land Rover Defender worth ₹2.5 crore, 15 computers, six laptops, five mobile phones and other digital devices were seized during the raid at Emerald Digital Green, where the call centre had been operating from the 18th floor for the past four months.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly sent pop-up notifications to iPhones belonging to US and Canadian nationals, warning them of technical problems. The notifications displayed a toll-free number, which connected callers to the suspects posing as Apple customer support executives.

The suspects allegedly charged victims between $500 ( ₹46,650) and $1,000 ( ₹93,301) to resolve the purported technical issues. Payments were collected through gift cards, which were subsequently redeemed, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime) Gaurav Fogat said the racket was being operated by Chiraguddin Asrafi, a resident of Lucknow.

“He lived in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, where a raid was carried out late on Wednesday, but he had already escaped,” Fogat said.

The ACP said Asrafi’s girlfriend, Shazia Khan, a resident of Aishbagh in Lucknow who was living in DLF Phase 3 in Gurugram, was among those arrested during the raid.

“The Defender was purchased by Asrafi using money amassed by defrauding victims. He had given it to Shazia for commuting to the centre. It was recovered from the parking area,” he said.

Fogat said investigators were trying to establish the total number of victims and the amount of money the suspects allegedly collected through the racket each day.

Police said the 17 arrested suspects comprised 12 men and five women. One of the men had an MBA degree, while the others had educational qualifications ranging from Class 10 to graduation.

Investigators said Anees Malik, the centre director, Sukhdeep Singh, the HR head, and Nitesh Bharti, a caller, were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in four days of police custody.

The three will be interrogated to establish the scale of the operation and identify others involved in the racket, police said.