Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Dr Pankaj will meet representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) on November 25 to discuss civic complaints and pending development works across the city, officials said.

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The meeting will be held at noon at the commissioner’s office in Sector 34, where RWA representatives can raise neighbourhood concerns and suggest measures to improve civic services.

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According to MCG officials, issues expected to be discussed include sanitation, door-to-door waste collection, damaged roads, sewerage, waterlogging, streetlights and other basic infrastructure. Representatives can also seek updates on development projects pending in their respective areas.

The meeting aims to strengthen coordination between the municipal administration and residents and identify problems requiring intervention by different departments, officials said.

“RWAs are an important link between residents and the municipal corporation. Their representatives understand the problems in their respective areas and can help us identify gaps in civic services. We want to hear their concerns and suggestions directly and work towards resolving issues,” the commissioner said.

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{{^usCountry}} MCG officials said complaints and suggestions received during the meeting would be forwarded to the departments concerned for necessary action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG officials said complaints and suggestions received during the meeting would be forwarded to the departments concerned for necessary action. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiative comes amid growing complaints about the maintenance of roads, drainage and sewerage networks, streetlights and waste management services across the city.