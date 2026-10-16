MCG directs officials to act on pending encroachment complaints within 3 days

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has given officials three days to act on pending encroachment complaints received through the CM Window and Jan Samvad grievance portals.

Officials were also instructed to ensure that complainants could track the progress of their grievances and receive clear information about the action taken. (Representative photo)

The directions were issued on Thursday by additional municipal commissioner and nodal officer Pooja Chawaria during a meeting with junior engineers from all zones. The meeting reviewed the status of pending complaints, particularly those handled by the civic body’s encroachment branches.

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During the review, it was submitted that a considerable number of complaints related to encroachments remained pending. Chawaria directed the concerned officials to prioritise these cases and submit action-taken reports (ATRs) within three days.

The additional municipal commissioner said each complaint must be examined on its merits, appropriate action taken according to the ground situation, and the outcome clearly recorded.

Officials were also instructed to ensure that complainants could track the progress of their grievances and receive clear information about the action taken.

Junior engineers have been asked to regularly review pending complaints in their respective zones and ensure that cases are addressed within the prescribed timeframe. The three-day deadline for submitting ATRs aims to strengthen monitoring and make officials more accountable for grievance redressal.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM Window and Jan Samvad grievance portals serve as channels through which residents can raise civic concerns and monitor their resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM Window and Jan Samvad grievance portals serve as channels through which residents can raise civic concerns and monitor their resolution. {{/usCountry}}

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MCG said regular reviews of complaints were necessary to improve administrative accountability and ensure that residents’ problems received timely attention. The latest directions focus on clearing the backlog of encroachment-related grievances and strengthening oversight of the action taken by officials.