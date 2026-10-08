MCG flags 1,625 illegal PGs operating across Gurugram
Gurugram flags 1,625 unauthorised PGs over licensing and fire-safety violations, citing overcrowding risks; penalties and enforcement action are planned.
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has flagged 1,625 illegal and unauthorised PGs operating across the city without proper licenses, registrations and fire safety-clearences, officials said on Thursday.
MCG officials said that these properties, identified after field inspections, are categorised as PGs under the “special category” on the Urban Local Bodies No Dues Certificate portal.
According to officials, these residential properties were originally intended for single-family use. However, they were allegedly converted into PGs without obtaining the required safety clearances or statutory approvals.
In most cases, officials found that these buildings accommodate far more occupants than their intended capacity.
“A letter was also issued on October 1 to the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) to take immediate action,” said an official of MCG.
According to the letter, seen by HT, 276 illegal PGs are operating in the HSVP sectors, 492 in the licensed colonies, 856 illegal PGs in the MCG area, and one under HSIIDC area.
“Such unauthorised PG operations are creating serious concerns relating to overcrowding, fire safety, sanitation, parking, waste management, structural safety as well as overall safety and security of residents,” said Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner, MCG.
“We are going to impose property tax penalties against them as per law. The concerned licensing authorities will take other appropriate action,” Jaluka added.
The letter states that MCG will also establish an effective mechanism through which residents can report illegal or overcrowded PG accommodation in their areas.
Meanwhile, HT had reported in September that an ongoing fire department survey had identified 666 PGs operating without fire safety clearances and essential fire-fighting equipment.
In the survey, officials noted that several PGs had expired fire extinguishers installed and only one narrow exit, raising safety concerns for those living there.
Meanwhile, under the National Building Code (NBC) and the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act regulations, buildings taller than 15 metres must obtain a fire NOC and install fire safety systems such as extinguishers, water pipelines, fire alarms, sprinklers and smoke detectors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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