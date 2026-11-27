Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) may blacklist agencies or terminate their contracts if they delay development projects or compromise on quality, MCG commissioner Dr. Pankaj said on Thursday.

The announcement came during a review meeting chaired by the commissioner, who directed officials to issue notices to non-compliant contractors within a week and ensure that all development works finish within set timelines. (Representative photo) more less

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The announcement came during a review meeting chaired by the commissioner, who directed officials to issue notices to non-compliant contractors within a week and ensure that all development works finish within set timelines.

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“Any delays, negligence, or disregard for established standards will not be tolerated. MCG engineers must conduct regular site visits to monitor the work’s progress and ensure that the prescribed procedures are followed at every stage,” said the commissioner.

He directed engineers to obtain site clearance certificates before preparing estimates for any development work. He added that officials must ensure sites are free of disputes and encroachments before preparing estimates.

Projects costing more than ₹50 lakh would require sample reports submitted to him, he added.

He further directed officials to prioritise development works suggested by ward councillors and resident welfare associations (RWAs), and maintain regular communication with them.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials were also directed to initiate work towards replacing water supply lines and sewage networks that are more than 30 years old. He also asked them to ensure compliance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines during road construction to prevent dust and pollution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials were also directed to initiate work towards replacing water supply lines and sewage networks that are more than 30 years old. He also asked them to ensure compliance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines during road construction to prevent dust and pollution. {{/usCountry}}

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The engineering wing was asked to organise a workshop for contractors to familiarise them with quality standards, prescribed procedures and contractual obligations.

Pankaj said a development project would be considered complete only when it was fully functional and ready for public use. Officials were also directed to obtain a satisfaction certificate from the concerned ward councillor after completion of each project.

In addition, the commissioner ordered a survey of all roads in the city and directed officials to complete tendering processes by the end of the year so that road improvement works could begin in January next year and be completed by the end of May.

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The horticulture wing was asked to install grills along green belts and road dividers under MCG’s jurisdiction and improve green cover. Officials responsible for street lighting were directed to ensure the installation of good-quality lights.

The meeting was attended by chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, superintending engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers.