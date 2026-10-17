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MCG trains sanitation workers to prevent waste burning

The workshop comes amid continuing efforts by civic authorities to curb pollution from waste burning, construction dust and other local sources

Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 07:40:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) organised a training and awareness workshop for more than 100 sanitation workers in Badshahpur on Friday to prevent open waste burning and reduce air pollution.

MCG joint commissioner Sapna Yadav, who attended the programme as the chief guest, stressed the role of sanitation workers in identifying and preventing incidents of waste burning (HT Archive)
MCG joint commissioner Sapna Yadav, who attended the programme as the chief guest, stressed the role of sanitation workers in identifying and preventing incidents of waste burning (HT Archive)

The workshop, held at the community centre in Badshahpur, was organised in accordance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) as part of the civic body’s efforts to curb air pollution.

MCG joint commissioner Sapna Yadav, who attended the programme as the chief guest, stressed the role of sanitation workers in identifying and preventing incidents of waste burning. She urged them to remain vigilant in their respective areas, educate residents about the harmful effects of the practice and contribute to environmental protection.

Ward 18 councillor Jyoti Jaildar said burning waste in the open harms the environment and poses significant risks to public health. She urged sanitation workers to report such incidents and raise awareness among residents, adding that keeping the city clean required collective public participation.

Other participants included sanitation inspector Jitender, sanitation brand ambassador Kuldeep Hindustani and information, education and communication (IEC) expert Prinka Yadav.

The workshop comes amid continuing efforts by civic authorities to curb pollution from waste burning, construction dust and other local sources. Open burning of mixed waste can release harmful pollutants, including fine particulate matter, worsening air quality and increasing health risks, particularly for children, older people and those with respiratory conditions.

MCG said the training aimed to strengthen on-ground vigilance and encourage sanitation workers to play an active role in preventing waste burning in their respective areas.

 
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