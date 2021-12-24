Municipal Corporation of Gurugram postpones house meeting for second time

The house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was deferred for the second consecutive time on Thursday, said officials.

The house meeting, which was scheduled to take place at the John Hall in Civil Lines at 2pm on Thursday, has been postponed to December 27, according to a public order issued by the MCG around 11am. “No official reason” was stated for the move, but the civic body mayor, Madhu Azad, said that the “councillors had voiced concerns about the timing of the meeting as the house usually holds such meetings around 11am or 11.30am”.

“The house meeting usually takes place in the morning, however, senior MCG officials and I had a prior commitment at the CRPF passing out parade on Thursday morning, due to which the meeting was scheduled in the afternoon,” said Azad, adding that she “received requests from councillors to defer the house meeting on Thursday”.

“A few councillors had also requested me over the phone if the house meeting could be deferred, because by the time the meeting would have finished, it would be extremely cold at night. After getting unanimous consents from more councillors and MCG officials, it was jointly decided to postpone the meeting Monday,” said Azad.

Earlier, the house meeting was postponed at the penultimate hour on December 15, after MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja mentioned a personal commitment in Chandigarh, and the councillors did not want to hold the meeting in his absence. Upgrading water lines in privately developed colonies in DLF phases 1-2 and Sushant Lok 1, encroachments near Golf Course Road (GCR), and allotting land for building one Uttarakhand Bhawan, were among the key topics that were supposed to be discussed in the meeting.