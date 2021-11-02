Namaz row: Civil society group calls for protection of constitutional rights

Members of a city-based civil society group on Tuesday called for the protection of constitutional rights of citizens and said that Muslims should be allowed to offer Friday prayers at public locations without hindrance, at a press conference held at the PWD Guest House.

Members of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, a group of Gurugram residents from different communities, also announced the launch of a public awareness campaign against hatemongering.

“Gurugram has been a peaceful city and people from across regions and different religions have made it their home. However, in the last two years, a few communal elements have been trying to vitiate the atmosphere by opposing peaceful Friday prayers,” a statement issued by the group at the press conference read.

Altaf Ahmad, a member of the group, said that the members of the Muslim community were forced to offer namaz in open because the city lacked mosques, particularly in newer parts of the city. “We have asked the government to provide us land in different parts of the city so that we can build mosques. But till this happens, the administration must ensure that namaz is offered peacefully and no one is allowed to create disturbance,” he said.

The campaign against hatemongering will run online as well as offline, to counter instances of hatred through fake news and false allegations. “A platform will be made available for all those who disagree with the current campaign against the Friday namaz and who stand for a united Gurgaon for harmony and progress,” said Arti Jaiman, a member of the Manch, who also heads a community radio station.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, the legal advisor for Sanyukt Hindu Sangarsh Samiti, a Hindu group, said, “We only ask that religious practices should not be allowed in public.”

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that all efforts are being made to resolve the issue peacefully and through consensus. “A committee of stakeholders will discuss the issue and find resolution,” said Garg.

