Police have arrested Dinesh Bharti, the national president of a right-wing outfit ‘Jai Bharat Mata Vahini’, for allegedly making videos of people offering namaz at the Leisure Valley ground on Friday. An FIR was registered against him at Sector 29 police station and he was given bail after he joined the investigation, said police. Man held for making video of people offering namaz in Gurugram

Following a complaint lodged by ASI Mukesh Kumar, an FIR was registered against Bharti under Section 134A, 295A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Sector 29 police station and he was arrested on Friday evening, said police.

Assistant commissioner of police (east) Dr Kavita Singh said that an FIR has been registered against the suspect.