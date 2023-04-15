Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man held for making video of people offering namaz in Gurugram

Man held for making video of people offering namaz in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Dinesh Bharti, national president of right-wing outfit ?Jai Bharat Mata Vahini?, was arrested for allegedly making videos of people offering namaz at the Leisure Valley ground. He was given bail after joining the investigation.

Police have arrested Dinesh Bharti, the national president of a right-wing outfit ‘Jai Bharat Mata Vahini’, for allegedly making videos of people offering namaz at the Leisure Valley ground on Friday. An FIR was registered against him at Sector 29 police station and he was given bail after he joined the investigation, said police.

Man held for making video of people offering namaz in Gurugram
Man held for making video of people offering namaz in Gurugram

Following a complaint lodged by ASI Mukesh Kumar, an FIR was registered against Bharti under Section 134A, 295A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Sector 29 police station and he was arrested on Friday evening, said police.

Assistant commissioner of police (east) Dr Kavita Singh said that an FIR has been registered against the suspect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police investigation people videos bail friday namaz + 5 more
police investigation people videos bail friday namaz + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out