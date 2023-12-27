NCRTC seeks land to set up concrete plant for RRTS line

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has sought 1.81 hectares (ha) from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll plaza on Sirhaul border adjacent to the Delhi Gurugram Expressway to set up a concrete batching and mixing plant to aid the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, according to documents seen by HT. HT Image

According to a letter sent to HSVP by the chief project manager, KK Gupta, NCRTC Gurugram, temporary casting yard sites are required near the alignment of the rapid rail where concrete batching and mixing plants will be set up for the RRTS project. The plants will be used for casting of girders, and underground tunnel segments, among other things, the letter added, a copy of which HT has seen.

This plant will be set up in the revenue estate of Dundahera village. A senior HSVP official said that the proposed land requisition is under consideration and a decision will be taken soon.

The letter dated December 18 said that to establish a casting yard near Cyber City station, NCRTC has identified a piece of land near MCD toll, owned by HSVP and other agencies. It said that 1.81 ha is owned by HSVP on the Delhi Haryana border in Dundahera and this land is required temporarily to set up the casting yard.

“During the meeting held under the chairmanship of CM, Haryana on 6.1.2020 it has been decided to hand over the required government land by respective land owning agencies to NCRTC at earliest for RRTS project,” it added.

NCRTC plans to construct the RRTS corridor in three phases. In the first phase, a 107-km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror), just ahead of Bawal (Haryana), touching various regional nodes like Gurugram, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari will be constructed. In the second phase, the line would be extended from SNB to Sotanala, with Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror in between and in the third phase, the stretch from SNB to Alwar will be constructed, according to the Haryana government.

The letter also stated that the Delhi-SNB corridor is one among three priority corridors to be implemented in the national capital region as the first phase and a detailed project report has been approved by the Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi governments. The DPR is presently under the consideration of the central government, the letter added.