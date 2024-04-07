NGT bans further constructions at Gurugram’s Mayfield Garden

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned further constructions in the Mayfield Garden housing society in parts of Gurugram’s Sectors 47, 50, 51, 52, and 57 because the developer violated environmental norms and did not get valid permissions from authorities, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. According to the RWA, 34,000 people live in Mayfield Garden, spread across 327 acres, which was launched in 2002-2004 by a group of five developers. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

NGT issued these directions last Thursday while hearing a petition from the Orchid Island residents welfare association (RWA), which is one of the RWAs of Mayfield Garden.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the RWA, 34,000 people live in Mayfield Garden, spread across 327 acres, which was launched in 2002-2004 by a group of five developers who had formed a consortium to develop the colony. The Orchid Island RWA said that in the past decade, the developers have left the colony and there has been little development of facilities and no check on construction of floors, houses, and similar constructions.

In its order, NGT said, “Though construction began before 2006, the plans later changed. The project has been substantially amended more than once...the project proponent has not obtained CTO (consent to operate), CTE (consent to establish) and NOC (no objection certificate) from the competent authorities, and the project proponent is raising construction in violation of the norms. HSPCB (Haryana State Pollution Control Board) will ensure that no construction in violation of the norms is carried on by the project proponent till the next date of hearing.”

The next date of hearing is July 10.

“We had petitioned NGT that large scale construction is being carried out in Mayfield Garden without the developers obtaining the environmental clearance from the ministry of environment. NGT has upheld our contention and directed the authorities to stop construction till further orders,” said Rajinder Kumar, advocate and president, Orchid Island RWA.

Yatish Goyal, advocate for the petitioner, said that the builder has neither taken environment clearance [EC] nor does he have CTE and CTO, which are requirements for developing a real estate project. “We had appealed to the court regarding these violations and our contention has been upheld. The court had also sought an explanation from departments concerned regarding these violations,” he said.

Commander Dharamvir Yadav, a resident of the area, said he had filed a petition in 2014 with the pollution board stating that the housing society did not have requisite environmental permissions. “We welcome NGT’s decision,” he said.

HSPCB, meanwhile, said they will follow NGT’s directions. “The directions issued by NGT will be followed strictly,” said Kuldip Singh, regional officer, Gururgam, HSPCB.

A representative of Mayfield Garden developers, declined to comment on the matter.