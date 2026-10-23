NHAI deploys anti-smog guns, sprinklers across Delhi-NCR for dust control
NHAI officials have also been directed to monitor activities daily and submit progress reports with geo-tagged photographs.
Gurugram:The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deployed anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and tankers, mechanised road-sweeping machines, and additional sanitation workers across Delhi-NCR as part of its dust-control measures, officials said on Thursday.
According to NHAI officials, the authority has deployed around 60 water sprinklers and tankers, 14 anti-smog guns, 23 Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs), two tractor-mounted brooms and over 900 workers to support dust mitigation efforts on highways and expressways. In addition, 13 MRSMs are operating across 157 km of national highway stretches within Delhi NCR.
The move comes as Delhi-NCR recorded poor air quality after Dussehra celebrations. On Thursday, Delhi recorded an air quality index of 223, while Noida registered 242, Greater Noida 219, Gurugram 193, and Faridabad 117.
Alok Deepankar, Member (Technical), NHAI, reviewed the pollution-control measures and directed field teams to ensure full deployment of equipment, workforce, and water sprinkling; regular operation of anti-smog guns; and daily mechanical sweeping. “Strict compliance with norms established by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR, which includes covering of construction materials, maintenance of dust-free road surfaces and intensified measures as per applicable GRAP stages, will be ensured,” he said.
NHAI officials have also been directed to monitor activities daily and submit progress reports with geo-tagged photographs.
Officials also said the highways authority planted around 980,000 saplings in NCR during FY 2025-26, against a target of 952,000, as part of its environmental initiatives.
NHAI’s recent review also included decongestion projects like Urban Extension Road (UER)-II, Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Noida Direct (DND)–Sohna Expressway and Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, which are helping to reduce traffic congestion and vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR.
Officials said they will actively track progress on the proposed decongestion projects. Officials added that they will also promptly resolve citizens’ complaints received through the Green Delhi app and social media platforms.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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