NHAI to remove three toll gates at Sirhaul, expedite underpass work
The National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) has got the nod for shifting three toll collection gates on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, which have become a hindrance to the completion of the Sirhaul underpass project. After a delay of several months, the NHAI got the approval from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to shift the three toll plaza gates, which till now were being operated by the Delhi civic body.
The flyover at Shankar Chowk, which is a part of this project, has already been completed.NHAI officials said that once these gates are removed, they would be able to complete the underpass as only 20 to 25 percent of the work remains to be completed.
NHAI officials said that they would get an approval from the headquarters in this matter within a couple of days and the work to remove these gates would be completed in the next 15 days. “We have received a work estimate of ₹46 lakh from the SDMC to complete this work. The delay in removal of gates was hampering the completion of the underpass. The flyover at Shankar Chowk, which is also part of this project, has already been completed,” said Vikas Mittal, senior manager, NHAI, Gurugram.
The underpass at Sirhaul toll plaza will help commuters travelling from Gurugram and Udyog Vihar towards Ambience Mall as they would not have to enter Delhi to take a U-turn at Rajokri that amounts to a detour of around 4 kilometres. The demand for an underpass at this location has been repeatedly made by city residents.
NHAI said that functioning of three lanes of the toll plaza would be affected during the construction of the box type structure of the underpass. As such, it needed to shift these toll gates. They also said that almost 80 per work on the project is complete and, once the toll gates are shifted, they would be able to complete the project soon.
The work on building the underpass and flyover commenced in March 2019. While the flyover has been made operational by NHAI, the underpass is still stuck.
