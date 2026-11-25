The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to undertake the construction of a proposed elevated corridor between the Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, officials aware of the matter said.

The elevated road project will start from Hero Honda Chowk, parallel to the Metro corridor, and run across Umang Bhardwaj Chowk towards Dwarka Expressway. more less

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Officials said that the work can be fast-tracked, as the contractor currently undertaking construction of Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway can undertake the work and that a fresh tender need not be issued for the project.

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A senior NHAI official, asking not to be named, said, “We have been informed verbally about the proposal that the elevated project can be done by NHAI. We will wait till written directions in this regard are received from the state government. There is no need to issue a fresh tender and work can be executed at a fast pace.”

Construction cost for the project, which will be borne by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), is estimated at ₹181 crore for the 2.2-kilometre corridor and another ₹100 crore is required to shift utilities on the alignment. The project, which has been in the pipeline for over five years and in its current iteration, comprises a plan to construction an elevated corridor, after considerations of road widening, multiple flyovers and demarcating dedicated lanes failed to take off.

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{{^usCountry}} The elevated road project will start from Hero Honda Chowk, parallel to the Metro corridor, and run across Umang Bhardwaj Chowk towards Dwarka Expressway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The elevated road project will start from Hero Honda Chowk, parallel to the Metro corridor, and run across Umang Bhardwaj Chowk towards Dwarka Expressway. {{/usCountry}}

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In October, GMDA said that the proposed elevated road had been approved by the state government and that the authority would take up project execution. The authority informed the NHAI about the development, but the highway authority declined to shift the utilities, and asked the GMDA to get it done through its contractor.

A GMDA official, when asked about the matter, said that there is a distinct possibility that this project could be taken up by NHAI, as it has already conducted a study and prepared the detailed project report.

“It will take more time for GMDA to execute the project. The final decision and a written order in this regard will come from the government. Whatever directions are issued, we will follow them,” the official, asking not to be named, said.

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The construction of this elevated road will reduce traffic congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, establishing a direct link with the Dwarka Expressway. Currently, this road is in a dilapidated condition despite the fact that around 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles use this road daily, leading to perennial rush-hour congestion.