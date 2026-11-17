Nine architects’ offices were among 13 commercial establishments sealed by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) in DLF Phase-2 on Monday for operating illegally from residential properties, officials said. Some of these offices had as many as 30 to 40 employees working on the premises.

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The action came on the fourth day of the department’s drive against unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas.

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Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said the teams found architecture and design firms operating from stilt parking areas and basements, including double-height basements, in violation of building-use regulations.

“The team carried out operations across various blocks of DLF Phase-2. Offices of several architecture and design firms operating from stilt parking areas, double-height basements and regular basements were sealed,” he said.

Madholia said architects were expected to be familiar with urban development regulations and comply with them, particularly given the nature of their profession.

Apart from the architects’ offices, the enforcement team sealed a property dealer’s office and other commercial units operating from unauthorised portions of residential buildings. In one case, offices spread across multiple floors of a building were sealed, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Some property owners had voluntarily shut down unauthorised commercial operations before the enforcement teams arrived. These included an office operating from a residential property and a laboratory functioning in another building, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some property owners had voluntarily shut down unauthorised commercial operations before the enforcement teams arrived. These included an office operating from a residential property and a laboratory functioning in another building, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The drive in DLF Phase-2 is aimed at curbing the unauthorised commercial use of residential properties and ensuring compliance with planning regulations,” Madholia said.

The action followed a similar drive on Saturday, when DTCP sealed 11 properties being used for unauthorised commercial activities.