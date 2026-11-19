The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) on Wednesday refused immediate relief to Eleven Power Pvt Ltd (EPPL), which had sought a stay on an October 28 order by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) putting the parallel-distribution licence granted to the firm on hold following a direction from the Haryana government.

EPPL moved APTEL challenging the stay on grounds that the Haryana government did not have special power under Section 108 of the Electricity Act to direct HERC to not make its order granting the parallel-distribution licence effective anywhere across the state.

The bench of Seema Gupta, officiating chairman, and Virender Bhat, judicial member, directed the respondents – HERC, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, Haryana Power Engineers Association and All India Power Engineers Federation – to file replies within two weeks. The matter is listed for next hearing on December 2.

On October 28, HERC had put on hold an October 19 order that gave EPPL a 25-year parallel power distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh after the state government told the regulator not to enable any such licence.

The order triggered a strike by four unions of the state’s energy department opposing the grant of licence to EPPL. The three-day strike was called off on October 23 after the government gave assurances and wrote to the power regulator asking it not to “create, operationalise or effectuate any parallel distribution licence anywhere in the state.”

The strike was called off as the energy department wrote to HERC exercising special powers under Section 108 of the Act asking it not to bring its order on the parallel-distribution licence into effect in public interest. Following the direction, the commission put its order granting the licence on hold until the government’s directions were in effect.

Ravinder Ghanghas, general secretary, HPEA, said they had already filed caveat before APTEL to ensure no litigation arising from the HERC’s stay order is heard without their presence. “APTEL has directed the firm to serve the copy of it petitions to all the respondents in the matter including us. We will file replies accordingly,” he said.

An Eleven Power spokesperson said that rejoinders will be filed ahead of the next hearing scheduled on December 2 after replied are filed by the respondents. “Eleven Power remains confident in its position and committed to pursuing the matter through due process, while continuing to focus on delivering reliable power distribution services to consumers in Gurugram and Nuh,” the spokesperson said.