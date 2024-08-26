Nominations for Haryana assembly polls to begin from September 5

The nomination process for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections will begin on September 5, with candidates allowed to submit their nomination papers until September 12, said officials. Nominations will be accepted daily, excluding Sunday, September 8, at the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices in Gurugram, Pataudi, Badshahpur, and Sohna from 11am to 3pm. To ensure transparency, an expenditure register will be maintained by both the candidate and the election office, with the maximum expenditure limit set at ₹ 40 lakh per candidate. (HT Photo (Representational Image))

District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav outlined key guidelines for the nomination process on Sunday during a meeting with senior officials at the Mini Secretariat. “To be eligible, candidates must be at least 25 years old and permanent residents of Haryana. Their names must also appear on the voter list of any assembly constituency within the state. For candidates affiliated with a registered political party, one proposer is required, while independent or non-recognized party candidates need ten proposers,” Yadav explained.

The DC said that only four persons, including the candidate, are permitted to accompany the candidate to the SDM office during the nomination process. “Adherence to these guidelines is crucial for maintaining order during the nomination period,” Yadav added.

Candidates are required to submit several documents along with their nomination papers. These include three recent passport-size photographs, copies of their educational qualification certificates, and a copy of the bank account opened specifically for election purposes. Additionally, candidates must submit an affidavit (Form 26) detailing their movable and immovable assets, liabilities, debts, and any criminal records, Yadav added.

On the day of nomination, no more than five persons, including the candidate, will be allowed within the SDM’s office premises. Furthermore, candidates are permitted to bring no more than three vehicles within 100 metres of the SDM office, according to district officials.

Yadav also addressed the financial regulations for the election process. “All transactions related to the election must be conducted through the newly opened bank account. To ensure transparency, an expenditure register will be maintained by both the candidate and the election office, with the maximum expenditure limit set at ₹40 lakh per candidate,” he said.

The nomination fee has been set at ₹10,000 for general category candidates and ₹5,000 for candidates from scheduled categories. Candidates from other districts who wish to file nominations in Gurugram are required to provide verified voter list details from their home district, Yadav said.