Notices issued to four illegal colonies in Farrukhnagar, cease work order given

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday issued fresh notices to four illegal colonies being developed in the district, taking the total number of such colonies in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar to 11, said officials.

The enforcement wing of the DTCP also issued notices to commercial establishments being run in residential houses in the Vatika India Next colony, and asked the owners to cease such operations at the earliest. A survey on commercial activities in Sushant Lok has been completed and required action will be initiated in coming weeks, it said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the department has served notices to the colonisers of four new illegal localities in Farrukhnagar. “Earlier, we issued notices to seven illegal colonies... and recently, the enforcement team served notices to four new localities there. A comprehensive demolition drive is being planned in the area, and we will stop establishment of these illegal colonies at the initial stage itself,” said Bhath, adding that these colonies were being developed on nearly 20 acres.

According to the officials, the DTCP is planning to carry out the demolition drive by January 15, 2022.

The DTCP officials also said that demolition drives were halted due to recent court orders on ban on construction and demolition activities, but they will resume taking action against the violators from January next year.

Bhath also said that it was decided during the recent task force meeting, a monthly conference chaired by the deputy commissioner, that illegal colonies will now be identified at the initial stage and development will be halted there at the earliest. “The enforcement teams will continuously patrol around the outskirts of the city and identify such colonies at the initial stage itself,” Bhath said.

In another development, the enforcement wing of the DTCP also issued notices to six establishments for running commercial activities in blocks H and F of the Vatika India Next colony. “People are running clinics, saloons and beauty parlours without taking permission from the department. They are violating the rules. The property owners were served notices, and action will be taken after they submit their replies,” Bhath added.

The DTCP officials said that action against commercial activities in Sushan Lok will also be carried out as the officials have completed the survey.

“We sealed several properties in the Sushant Lok area after we got complaints of commercial activities being carried out in the residential area. The sealing drive against such commercial establishments will continue in the coming weeks,” Bhat said.

