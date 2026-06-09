Nuh groom held for dancing atop moving Thars during wedding procession

Five individuals, including the groom, were booked after they were recorded on video allegedly dancing on the roofs of moving Mahindra Thars during a wedding procession in Nuh, police said on Monday. The groom was arrested while four relatives driving the vehicles are absconding. Police traced the procession from Nai Nangla to Chandeni and booked five people under multiple BNS provisions for endangering lives. (HT)

The incident took place between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday when the groom, a 26-year-old resident of Nai Nangla village, was travelling with wedding guests in several vehicles from Nai Nangla to Chandeni village along the main road connecting the two villages, police said.

A video recorded by a commuter showed at least 16 men standing on the roofs of four black Mahindra Thars moving one after another on a public road while dancing and filming reels, officers said. The clip surfaced on social media and was widely shared, prompting police action, they added.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the video showed 10-16 men riding on the roofs of four Thars while the vehicles were being driven at high speed. “Sub-inspector Yashpal, who was on law-and-order and patrol duty in Mandikhera village under Nagina police station jurisdiction, received the clip on his mobile phone. On verification, he found that the vehicles seen in the clip were of the same area and launched an inquiry after alerting the senior officials,” Kumar said.

Police traced the procession to a wedding party and reached Nai Nangla village, but found it had already left for Chandeni. Locals and family members told police that the groom had asked guests to dance atop the speeding Thars, saying the wedding ceremony was a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, officers told HT.

Police took suo motu cognisance and registered an FIR on Sunday against the groom and four Thar drivers under Sections 281 (rash driving), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 61(1) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the vehicles involved in the stunt are yet to be seized.

Kumar said this was the second such crackdown by Nuh police on wedding procession stunts, with a similar case earlier registered at Tauru Sadar police station. “The crackdown, on directions of Nuh SP Arpit Jain, is aimed at curbing violations of traffic rules and preventing accidents caused by risky stunts on public roads during weddings, which is a trend in Nuh,” Kumar added.