Nuh: Cops intercept ambulance used for cattle smuggling, one injured in shootout

A 23-year-old cattle smuggling suspect was injured in a police shootout in Nuh early Tuesday after allegedly opening fire while attempting to flee in an ambulance used to transport cattle for illegal slaughtering in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Investigators said the accused had multiple cattle smuggling cases registered against him and was out on bail at the time. (File Photo)

Police said two associates of the injured suspect managed to escape on foot under the cover of darkness.

The injured suspect sustained bullet injuries in both legs and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College and Hospital in Nuh. Officials said he will be formally arrested after being declared medically fit.

According to investigators, the encounter took place on the Nuh-Hodal Road near Jaisinghpur between 12.30am and 1am.

Prithvi Singh, DSP (headquarters), said a crime branch team led by sub-inspector Mahender Singh received a tip-off regarding cattle being smuggled inside an ambulance. “Following this, police intensified checking when the ambulance sped away from the spot after opening fire. Cops also chased it in their vehicles and managed to puncture the ambulance wheels,” Singh said.

He said the suspects continued driving the ambulance for nearly a kilometre on flat tyres in an attempt to evade arrest.

“However, after realising that police teams were closing in, they abandoned the ambulance in the middle of the road and jumped in the fields. One of the suspects opened fire again and was finally caught after getting injured in both the legs,” Singh added.

Investigators said teams have been formed to arrest the two absconding suspects.

Police said four cattle, including a calf, tied inside the cramped ambulance were rescued. A country-made pistol, three empty cartridges and 10 live cartridges were also seized from the spot. Officials said multiple cases of cattle smuggling were already registered against the injured suspect at different police stations in Nuh and that he was currently out on bail.

On the complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR was registered at Nuh Sadar police station under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act.