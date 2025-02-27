Officials inspect Shankar Chowk for proposed Metro, RRTS stns

A team of officials from multiple agencies, including Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL), Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, inspected Shankar Chowk on Tuesday to assess the feasibility of multiple proposed metro stations at the crossing. The visit aimed to rationalise station locations and integrate the upcoming Gurugram Metro, the Rapid Metro, and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, officials said. (Representative image) The Delhi–Gurugram–SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) line is one of three priority RRTS corridors identified for the National Capital Region (NCR), along with the partially operational Delhi-Meerut corridor. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The inspection was led by Rohina Gupta, Director (Urban Planning) at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. A senior government official familiar with the matter said, “The purpose of the inspection was to look at the exact location, understand the movement of traffic, and thereafter design the stations in a rational manner.” Discussions focused on reducing redundancy in station construction and integrating transport networks for better commuter convenience, officials added.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said that the inspection aimed to create a well-integrated transport network with maximum commuter benefits. “Lowering the cost and rationalising stations was the main objective of today’s visit,” the official added.

Officials from multiple stakeholders, including Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and GMDA, were present. Directions were given to NCRTC to design an integrated system to optimise infrastructure and improve connectivity, officials said.

When asked about the visit, an NCRTC official declined HT’s request for a comment, adding that their project was still awaiting approval.

The Delhi–Gurugram–SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) line is one of three priority RRTS corridors identified for the National Capital Region (NCR), along with the partially operational Delhi-Meerut corridor.

Proposed metro and RRTS alignments

The ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro extension project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, will extend the metro from HUDA City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram. Covering 28.5 km, the project includes 27 elevated stations, officials said.

According to an official, “There are around six metro stations proposed at Shankar Chowk and its vicinity. The objective is to integrate Gurugram Metro, RRTS, and Rapid Metro to ensure fewer stations are required in the area.” Feasibility studies are being conducted to determine whether the proposed metro station at Shankar Chowk can be built above the planned RRTS station at Cyber City, they added.

The detailed project report (DPR) of the Gurugram Metro suggests that after crossing Udyog Vihar Phase V station, the metro will reach Shyam Chowk before turning left along the NH-8 green belt towards Shankar Chowk. A Cyber City station is proposed on this green belt with a single-side platform. At Shankar Chowk, the alignment will turn right, crossing NH-8 at a second level. The Rapid Metro has left provisions for additional tracks near the Moulsari Avenue station, where the proposed metro could merge after crossing NH-8, officials added.

Similarly, NCRTC revised the alignment of the RRTS last year. According to officials, the high-speed rail corridor will now run along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, with an underground station at Cyber Hub near Shankar Chowk. Plans are underway to create a multi-modal transport hub by integrating this station with the Rapid Metro and the upcoming Gurugram Metro. Additionally, NCRTC has proposed merging the Rajiv Chowk station with a new bus terminus and linking Hero Honda Chowk with the future Gurugram Metro.