Old Gurgaon set to get 220kV substation, to be ‘backbone’ of area for a decade

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) is constructing a 220 kilovolt (kV) substation in Sector 15 to meet power demand for the next decade in Old Gurgaon, which did not have any high-capacity substation so far, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that the facility will serve as the backbone of electricity distribution for the whole area in the future.

The new substation--based on gas-insulated technology-- will be constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹45 crore. Currently, there is a 66kV substation in Sector 15, where the new high-capacity substation is being built, which will continue to operate even after the new facility is commissioned, said officials.

According to them, work on the substation began in September last year and was expected to be completed by December this year. However, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the works and the project is likely to be completed by April 2023. The areas from sectors 14 to 22 and several other neighbouring localities will benefit once the substation is made operational, said officials.

Executive engineer of HVPNL (Gurugram) Anil Malik said the new substation is being constructed keeping in mind the power demand in Old Gurgaon at least for the next one decade.

“The 220kV substation will be the backbone of power distribution for the whole of Old Gurgaon as it would supply power to four more 66kV substations each at sectors 18, 15, 38 and MG Road,” said Malik.

Officials said that the decision to construct the new substation--spread on around 6.5 acres of government land-- was taken in the fiscal 2019-2020.

According to HVPNL authorities, the substation will help meet the load growth and absorb the load during breakdown of other substations in the surrounding areas resulting from increased demand. “This will eliminate chances of localised power outages from excess load. The upcoming substation will also have facilities for easy upgradation,” said a senior HVPNL official.

Authorities said the upcoming substation will draw power from another high-capacity substation in Sector 72. At least six-and-a-half kilometre long transmission lines will be laid to connect the upcoming substation with the one at Sector 72.

Vinod Pawar, a resident of Old Gurgaon, said improving the power infrastructure will greatly benefit residents living in the area. “Though we sometimes face outages, they hardly last for a couple of minutes. If power officials can ensure uninterrupted supply in this area, there will be nothing like it. We all saw what all problems arise when there are power outages for long hours,” said Pawar.