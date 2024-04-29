Pedestrian killed and hit-and-run, body mutilated after being run over in Sector 37C

A man was killed in Gurugram’s Sector 37C over the weekend after being hit by a vehicle and then run over multiple times, mangling the body beyond recognition, police said, forcing them to retain DNA samples in an attempt to identify the victim in the future. Police said the man was in his late 40s or early 50s. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police filed the FIR in the case on Monday.

The accident took place early on Saturday on a poorly lit stretch used by heavy vehicles moving to and from construction sites in sectors 100 and 37D, located along the Dwarka Expressway, police said. The body was spotted by a security guard who alerted the police.

Police said they recovered a jumble of badly mutilated body parts and only one intact arm, making it difficult to immediately identify the victim. According to a preliminary analysis of the arm, the victim may have been a man in his late 40s or late 50s, a senior police officer said, asking not to be named.

“The victim was wearing a red shirt and a black trouser. Nothing of significance (to establish his identity) was recovered from his pockets. A security guard named Devendra Kumar Pandeyhad spotted the remains first while returning home around 4.30pm and alerted the police,” the officer said. Police believe the incident took place between 3am and 4.30am — the time between when, they said, a patrol van left the spot and the incident was reported.

Police said they have sent the body parts for an autopsy and collect DNA samples in a bid to identify him. They have also collected fingerprints from the severed arm. Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police public relations officer, said an autopsy would be carried out on Tuesday.

“DNA samples and fingerprints will be preserved. Efforts are on to ascertain the deceased person’s identity and also arrest the driver,” he said.

Police said there was a surveillance camera at a shop nearby “but it was non-functional”. “CCTV camera footage from the neighbourhood was scanned but there was nothing conclusive,” the officer cited above said.

On Pandey’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against an unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 police station.

A similar accident took place on February 2 last year when a 35-year-old Delhi man who trying to cross the NH 48 near Iffco Chowk died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. His body was mangled beyond recognition after being run over by several speeding vehicles between 4.15am and 5.15am. At the time, the police were able to establish his identity with the help of a phone number recovered from his wallet.