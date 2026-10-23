Residents block roads as power strike leaves large parts of Gurugram in dark

Residents blocked roads and staged protests across Gurugram on Thursday night after prolonged power outages left thousands of households without electricity and water supply, as a three-day statewide strike by power utility employees brought repair work to a standstill in the city.

Around 150 to 200 residents blocked the main road near Daulatabad flyover, disrupting traffic.

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Around 150 to 200 residents blocked the main road near Daulatabad flyover, disrupting traffic. Senior police officers rushed to the spot with reinforcements and appealed to the protesters to clear the road. Police subsequently contacted Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials, who restored power supply to the affected areas, defusing the tension.

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At least 250 residents of Ashok Vihar Phase 3 also staged a protest after enduring outages lasting more than 20 hours. In Faridabad, residents blocked a road near Lakhani Dharamshala in NIT-2 over prolonged outages and the absence of repair teams.

The strike, which began at 10pm on Wednesday, was called by four unions representing officers, regular and contractual employees to protest the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision to grant a 25-year parallel power distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited in Gurugram and Nuh.

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{{^usCountry}} The unions — Haryana Power Engineers Association, All Haryana Power Corporation Workers Union, Haryana Electricity Board Workers Union and Haryana Power Corporation SC-ST and BC Workers Union — contend that the decision threatens the viability of profit-making public utilities and raises concerns over job security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unions — Haryana Power Engineers Association, All Haryana Power Corporation Workers Union, Haryana Electricity Board Workers Union and Haryana Power Corporation SC-ST and BC Workers Union — contend that the decision threatens the viability of profit-making public utilities and raises concerns over job security. {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana energy minister Anil Vij appealed to employees to call off the strike and engage with the government.

“A strike would have been justified if we do not intend to file an appeal before the appellate tribunal. It will be filed within five to six days,” Vij said.

Residents said repeated calls to DHBVN officials, junior engineers and linemen went unanswered, with several employees allegedly refusing repairs or switching off their phones. Similar disruptions were reported from Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal, Rewari, Jhajjar and Rohtak, where several discom offices remained locked or deserted.

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In Gurugram, sectors 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, areas along the Dwarka Expressway and parts of DLF phases 1, 2 and 3 reported prolonged outages. Some localised faults were repaired by private electricians after delays, while several residential societies relied on diesel generators for backup power.

Tilak Adlakha, president of the RWA of sectors 3, 5 and 6, said a fault in the main high-tension feeder from Palam Vihar substation had left the three sectors without electricity since Wednesday night.

“There is no one available to carry out repairs. DHBVN officials are either not responding or have switched off their phones. Families have no water. Those working from home are suffering the most as there is neither Wi-Fi nor backup power to charge laptops,” he said, adding that supply had not been restored even after 20 hours.

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Sumit Pradhan, president of the Hari Nagar society RWA in Sector 10A, alleged that DHBVN employees at the Kadipur subdivision disconnected power supply before locking their office and leaving on Wednesday night.

“At least 10,000 people live in the area. Families have no water, and women and children are suffering. All employees have switched off their phones. We have been left helpless,” he said.

Anita Yadav, a resident, said she and 15 to 20 other women went to the subdivision office but found it locked.

“No one responded to us. One official told us that they would not be able to address our problems until October 24. The strike should not come at the cost of ordinary residents,” she said.

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Harish Sardana, general secretary of the Sector 7 RWA, said Pocket C had been without power for more than 19 hours.

“We do not even know what caused the outage. The New Colony sub-divisional officer expressed his helplessness because of the strike. The district administration has issued helpline numbers, but we are unable to get any help,” he said.

At Garhi Harsaru near Sector 99, residents reported outages lasting more than 24 hours. Angad Kumar, a resident, said the disruption began around 6pm on Wednesday, before the strike commenced, but DHBVN staff subsequently refused to attend to the fault.

Kumar said nearly 50,000 residents in Garhi Harsaru and adjoining areas were affected, with water supply disrupted and backup power exhausted.

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“Inverters and phone batteries have drained out. Even mobile connectivity has become erratic as telecom towers have been unable to sustain backup power for so long,” he said.

The disruptions came despite chief minister Nayab Singh Saini directing deputy commissioners on Wednesday to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festive season and constitute district-level committees to monitor the situation. He also assured the unions that the government would challenge the HERC order before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.

Ravinder Ghanghas, general secretary of the Haryana Power Engineers Association, claimed that 94% of DHBVN employees, 90% of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam employees, 96% of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited employees and 29% of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited employees participated in Thursday’s strike.

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He also claimed that Haryana’s average evening peak load fell by 45% on Thursday.

“No progress has been made in talks with the government so far. The three-day strike will continue as planned until Saturday night,” he said.

Multiple DHBVN officials did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment on the outages and allegations against employees.