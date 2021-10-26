Residents of new sectors in Gurugram complain of sewage overflow

Around 30 residents from Rajendra Park near Sector 105 on Tuesday blocked the Daulatabad Road for around half an hour to protest against sewage overflow in their locality for the past three months.

Residents said they wanted to draw the authorities’ attention to the issue as they have been facing the problem of sewage overflow onto roads outside their houses, making it difficult for them to commute.

The police said they asked the residents to disperse after a few hours.

Ashish Vashishta, a resident of Rajendra Park, said, “This monsoon season, sewage water kept overflowing on lanes outside our houses, along with waterlogging. For the past three months, authorities have been saying that the problem is due to a broken sewage line nearby, but that has still not been fixed. We protested to draw attention to our problem, but we are waiting to see if any action is taken.”

Bhawna (who goes by her first name), another resident from Rajendra Park, took to social media and said, “It has been almost two weeks since a ticket was raised by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) regarding the overflow of sewage water on the roads, but no action has been taken on the ground. Residents want to know when will this stop. With rain, it becomes even more difficult to enter our own houses.”

Officials from GMDA said that the sewage work for these areas has not been completely handed over to them by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) yet, so it will take some time to solve such problems.

Officials of the HSVP could not be contacted for comment on the matter.

“These areas come under the jurisdiction of the GMDA, but the sewage network has not been completely handed over to us. Some of the areas have been handed over to us and we have started work on the sewage network, but the whole process will take a few more months,” said an executive engineer from infrastructure-II division of GMDA, who is privy to the matter.