Sector 108 residents protest poor upkeep, rising CAM charges

Gurugram:A large group of residents of a condominium in Sector 108 staged a protest on Sunday morning over alleged poor maintenance, inadequate upkeep of parks and green spaces, deficiencies in maintenance services and rising common area maintenance (CAM) charges.

Residents alleged that the township’s boundary walls and fencing are damaged at several points, raising security concerns.

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Residents of The Westerlies alleged that the township’s boundary walls and fencing are damaged at several points, raising security concerns.

They also claimed that the boom barriers and security systems, including RFID-based access cards, are not functioning properly, affecting visitor verification and monitoring.

“Unauthorised people are freely entering the township, exposing residents, women and children to risk. The visitor management application has also not been installed, leaving the main gate without proper visitor verification,” said Rajesh Joon, residents welfare association (RWA) president.

They also raised concerns over the increase in CAM charges, which they said have risen from ₹10 to ₹19 per square yard per month over the past two years—an increase of around 90%.

Residents added that the parks and green areas marked in the approved layout plan are not developed. “The landscaping, horticulture and lighting equipment remain deficient,” added Joon.

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{{^usCountry}} Jitendra Lakra, general secretary, RWA, said the community club, which was promised as part of the township’s amenities, has not been made available to residents in the form or with the facilities represented at the time of sale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jitendra Lakra, general secretary, RWA, said the community club, which was promised as part of the township’s amenities, has not been made available to residents in the form or with the facilities represented at the time of sale. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents have demanded repairs to the boundary walls and fencing, restoration of boom barriers, installation of a visitor-management system, development and maintenance of parks and reliable power backup as promised.

They have also sought a rollback of CAM charges to the last undisputed rate and a written, time-bound action plan from the builder and maintenance agency within 15 days.

“If these demands remain unmet, the RWA and residents will intensify their protest and approach the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gurugram,” said Joon.

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A spokesperson of Experion Developers, said, “Experion Developers is a compliant and responsible developer, committed to following established best practices and applicable regulations while ensuring the safety, well-being and interests of residents at The Westerlies. We have been engaging regularly and constructively with the RWA, with our most recent discussion held on September 30, 2026, and have shared clarifications on the issues raised from time to time, including the reasons for the revision in CAM charges.”