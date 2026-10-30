Sector 43 residents protest proposed two-way traffic on Galleria, Vyapar Kendra roads

Residents of Sector 43 and adjoining areas, including Sector 27 and Sushant Lok-1, staged a protest on Thursday against the proposed introduction of two-way traffic on Galleria Market Road and Vyapar Kendra Road, alleging that ongoing road modifications have already disrupted traffic movement and forced motorists to take lengthy detours.

While the change has not been officially implemented, motorists have already started using these roads both ways, leading to congestion and chaos, said residents. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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Although the two-way system has not been officially introduced, residents alleged that the installation of dividers and changes to existing road arrangements have made commuting increasingly difficult. The two roads have operated under a one-way traffic system since 2014, according to residents.

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Protesters gathered at the entry point to Sector 43, alleging that the installation of dividers on Vyapar Kendra Road had blocked access to the sector. They said motorists entering Sector 43 or travelling towards Golf Course Road were now forced to take longer routes.

Residents also complained about the lack of a direct route from Sector 27 towards Vyapar Kendra Road. They said Galleria Market Road, which already experiences heavy traffic because of the market and a major school, could face further congestion if two-way movement was introduced.

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{{^usCountry}} Raj Kumar Yadav, president of the Sector 43 residents’ welfare association, said more than 100 residents from the three areas participated in the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj Kumar Yadav, president of the Sector 43 residents’ welfare association, said more than 100 residents from the three areas participated in the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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“The entry point to Sector 43 has been closed and it has created a major problem for residents. Vehicles coming from Vyapar Kendra Road are unable to enter the sector, and those heading toward Golf Course Road are forced to take long detours. Residents of Sector 43 who need to go to Sector 27 have to take the longer route. Traffic jams and congestion are being reported frequently,” he said.

While the change has not been officially implemented, motorists have already started using these roads both ways, leading to congestion and chaos, said residents.

Residents of Sushant Lok-1 raised similar concerns, saying traffic movement had been smoother under the one-way system.

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Rajeshwari Rao, a resident of Sushant Lok-1, has also launched an online petition opposing the changes.

“The two-way traffic system has proven to be highly inefficient and detrimental for everyone involved. The roads that connect critical areas are now choked with vehicles, creating an endless line of frustrated drivers and passengers. It is impossible to ignore the negative impact this has on not only our time and productivity, but on the safety and environment as well. Longer commutes mean more emissions, increasing the carbon footprint of our city,” she wrote in the petition.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official, however, clarified that two-way traffic had not yet been introduced on either road. The official said dividers and bollards had been installed as part of the road upgradation work in accordance with tender specifications.

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“The final decision on movement of traffic will be taken by the authorities after doing a traffic survey and a consultation with the traffic police. A detailed study will be conducted and views of the local residents and RWAs will also be taken into consideration,” he added.

The official also refuted the residents’ claims and said four points along the 2.2km Vyapar Kendra Road had been kept open for vehicles to cross, while U-turns were permitted at both ends.

“If the residents are facing any problems then their issues will be examined and resolved,” he said.