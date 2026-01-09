Shooting coach suspended for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor in Faridabad

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) late Wednesday suspended a national-level shooting coach from all duties after Haryana Police registered a case against him for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level woman shooter during a competition-related stay in Faridabad last month. No dismissal have been reported so far (Representative photo)

The accused, Ankush Bhardwaj, has been suspended pending inquiry; no dismissal have been reported.

Rajiv Bhatia, secretary of the National Rifle Association of India, said the accused was suspended from his position as coach of the national junior team with immediate effect after the matter came to light. “We have also referred the matter to our internal complaints committee for a detailed procedural inquiry. However, the investigation being carried out by the police will prevail above all,” he said.

Terming the incident extremely unfortunate and shocking, Bhatia said the accused had been appointed as a coach only about a year ago. “The victim was under his training in his personal capacity,” he added. Bhatia said the NRAI regularly conducts awareness programmes on the prevention of sexual harassment for shooters, coaches and staff. “We keep on sensitising them. Even before our contingent went to Kazakhstan four months back, we had held a several-hours-long meeting at our range to make everyone aware about preventing sexual harassment incidents and what steps to be taken in case any necessity arises to contact senior officials,” he said.

Haryana Police booked the coach on charges of sexual assault based on a complaint filed by the athlete’s family, stating that the victim was a minor at the time of the alleged offence. An FIR was registered on Tuesday at the Women Police Station, NIT Faridabad, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the alleged incident occurred on December 16 after the athlete participated in a national-level shooting competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Academy in New Delhi. The complaint alleged that the coach asked the shooter to meet him in the lobby of a hotel in Surajkund, Faridabad, to analyse her performance. The family alleged that she was later pressured to go to his room, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her despite resistance. The FIR, which HT has accessed, further states that the coach threatened to ruin her career and harm her family if she disclosed the incident.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said raids were conducted at multiple locations. “The suspect has been absconding; raids have been conducted. He will be arrested soon,” he said. Athletes at the shooting range said the coach has been missing since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Women directed the Faridabad police commissioner to appoint a dedicated police officer to examine the case and submit a status report on an urgent basis. The commission has asked that a detailed report be submitted within two hours of receipt of its letter, officials said.