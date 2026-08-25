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Six held for plotting shootout to kill rival gang members in Gurugram

Police seized six firearms, a rifle, 33 rounds, nine magazines and a Scorpio from the accused, who allegedly planned extortion across four states

Published on: Aug 25, 2026, 12:06:50 IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Six alleged gang members affiliated with the Rohit Godara and Lipin Nehra syndicates were arrested on Monday for allegedly plotting a shootout to kill two rival gang members, police said.

The accused allegedly stayed in contact with overseas handlers and were preparing weapons for murders and extortion bids across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. (File photo)
The accused allegedly stayed in contact with overseas handlers and were preparing weapons for murders and extortion bids across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. (File photo)

The accused were allegedly in touch with gang leaders operating from abroad and were preparing to execute the murders, besides planning extortion bids across Gurugram, parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and other parts of Delhi-NCR, officials said.

Lalit Dalal, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said police seized a Turkish Zigana pistol, two Chinese PX30 pistols, two Indian-made pistols, a rifle, 33 live rounds, nine magazines and a Mahindra Scorpio from the accused. The weapons and ammunition had allegedly been assembled to carry out the planned attack, which the gang members intended to execute soon, he said.

Police said a case was registered under sections 111(3) (abetting or attempting organised crime), 111(4) (member of organised crime syndicate) and 111(6) (possessing property from proceeds of organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bhondsi police station on August 18, following inputs about the gang’s alleged plan to commit the murders.

The money collected through extortion was allegedly used to procure arms and ammunition and provide logistical support to gang operatives, he added.

Investigators said raids were underway to trace and arrest other gang members, weapon suppliers, suspected shooters and those allegedly involved in the extortion network.

Police said they have not disclosed the identities of the two alleged intended targets.

 
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