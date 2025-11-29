Smog shrouds Gurugram as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ zone

The district’s air quality index (AQI) remained the worst in southern Haryana on Friday at 320, remaining under ‘very poor’ for the second consecutive day on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s bulletin. A dense layer of haze seen early in the morning on Basai Road in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Gurugram’s air quality remained lodged in the “very poor” category on Friday. A layer of heavy smog covered several major stretches in Gurugram, including Golf Course Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Sohna-Elevated Road, and Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur (NH 48) expressway.

At 4pm, Gurugram’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 320, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

The worst-hit air monitoring station in Gwal Pahari recorded an AQI of 351 at 7.30pm, the point at which air turns “very poor”, whereas stations in Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 347 which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, Teri Gram at 336 and Vikas Sadan at 251 kept hovering between “very poor” and “poor” levels.

On Thursday, the district recorded an AQI of 317 under “very poor” levels. Monitoring stations in Gwal Pahari recorded an AQI of 337; Teri Gram at 326; and Vikas Sadan at 292. The Station in Sector 51 had frequent disruptions during the day and showed insufficient data.

Meanwhile, residents across the city complained of construction dust accumulating along the roadsides, which suspends into the air through continuous vehicular movement.

Praveen Thakur, a resident of Habitat in Sector 99A, said heaps of dust were spilling onto the sideways along Dhankot Chowk towards Sector 99 on the Dwarka Expressway. “Every time a vehicle passes through the stretch, the dust blow into the air, making it difficult for us to breathe and forcing us to keep our windows shut,” Thakur said.

Another resident, Sandeep Singh of Badshahpur village, said soil from openly dug sites and greenbelts along Maidawas Road has been lying exposed for weeks. District administration officials had earlier attributed the state of the road to transmission line work in progress.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) deployed its newly procured smog guns mounted on trucks to clear the dust on busy roads during early hours on Friday.

“No rains are expected in the region over the next seven days. While the windspeed dropped to zero, the visibility levels dropped below 500 metres at 7.30am,” said a senior IMD official, requesting anonymity.

Gurugram on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature of 23.9°C with the minimum of 9.6°C. Dense smog and poor visibility was seen during the early morning hours till 7.30am.