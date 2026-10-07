At least 3,500 to 4,000 families living in six societies in Sector 99 along the Dwarka Expressway were without power for nearly eight hours on Tuesday after a ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck rammed an electricity pole, officials said.

The incident took place around 2am and power supply was restored by 9.30am after a new pole was erected and damaged cables replaced, discom officials said.

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The incident took place around 2am and power supply was restored by 9.30am after a new pole was erected and damaged cables replaced, discom officials said.

According to locals, Pareena Laxmi, Pareena Coban, Skywhales Vienna Greens, Satya Merano Greens and Conscient Habitat were among the societies affected.

Santosh Singh, a Pareena Laxmi resident, said this was the second such prolonged outage in a month caused by a vehicle damaging power infrastructure in the area.

“There are no street lights in the area as public infrastructure is yet to be developed. Roads remain completely dark after sunset. Several poles are also yet to be shifted to proper locations,” he said.

Gopal Prasad Jha, president of the Pareena Coban RWA, said heavy vehicles frequently move through Sector 99 and neighbouring areas.

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{{^usCountry}} “The frequency of movement of these vehicles increases at night when the roads are completely dark in the absence of street lights. The discom ground team also has constraints due to which they start repair work after daylight breaks, causing residents to suffer,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The frequency of movement of these vehicles increases at night when the roads are completely dark in the absence of street lights. The discom ground team also has constraints due to which they start repair work after daylight breaks, causing residents to suffer,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Jha said residents also face frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations. He called for strengthening power infrastructure and addressing overloading issues, along with better coordination among government departments.

Manish Wadhwan, sub-divisional officer, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL), Sector 37, said the discom would get an FIR registered against the truck driver and owner for damaging government property.

“In case the owner pays for the loss suffered due to damage to the pole and cables to DHBVN, no legal action will be taken,” he said.

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Wadhwan said teams were sent to the site soon after the incident was reported and the damaged pole and cables were replaced by morning, restoring the power supply.