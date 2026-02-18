Speeding car on wrong side kills bike taxi rider in Gurugram

A 26-year-old man from Rajasthan who had recently moved to the city to support his family died after allegedly being hit by a car speeding in the wrong direction in Sector 56 late Sunday, police said on Tuesday. The victim, Hanuman Ram from Ravali Nadi in Barmer district, had joined work just a day earlier, officers added. Family said he sustained severe head injuries and fractures after being flung by the impact. FIR filed for rash driving and causing death by negligence. (Getty Images)

Police said Ram arrived in Gurugram on Friday and was staying with his uncle Ashok Kumar in Sector 53. He began working as a bike taxi rider on Saturday using Kumar’s scooter.

Investigators said Ram was near the entrance of Kendriya Vihar in Sector 56, returning to his room between 11pm and 11.15pm Sunday, when a speeding car hit him from the front. He collapsed on the spot. Commuters alerted police, and an online ambulance took him to a private hospital in Sushant Lok-II, where doctors declared him dead.

Kumar said he called Ram around 11.20pm, but hospital authorities answered. “I rushed there after alerting other family members. Ram sustained severe head injuries and fractures after being flung for several feet from the impact. He had reached Gurugram mere two days before to start working. His father is a farmer. Ram had planned to support education of his 22-year-old sister and 18-year-old brother back in the village,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said there were no eyewitnesses or CCTV cameras near the spot. “A suspicious car was visible in another camera away from the spot at the time when accident took place but its registration number was unclear. We are trying to trace and arrest the driver as soon as possible,” he said.

On a complaint by Ram’s uncle, an FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station against an unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the BNS on Monday. The body was handed over after an autopsy.