Tankers dump illegal toxic chemical waste into Manesar drain

At least four tankers a day are releasing toxic chemical waste into a Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) drain in the Manesar area, a Hindustan Times investigation has found. During a spot check, a HT team witnessed tankers, some without number plates arriving in the evening and emptying foul-smelling, dark liquid directly into the sewage drain connected to the city’s sewage treatment plant (STP). People dumping toxic water into the Badshahpur drain. (Parveen Kumar/HT )

When questioned, the drivers admitted they were carrying industrial chemical waste but refused to disclose where the tankers were being filled. “We cannot reveal the locations,” one driver said before driving off.

The unchecked dumping in the drain which passes through Manesar area has sparked alarm among commuters and residents. Locals alleged the toxic fumes have become unbearable, making it difficult to cross the stretch even inside vehicles with the windows rolled up. Many said the chemicals cause burning sensations in the eyes, throat irritation, and nausea.

Rajesh Kumar, a daily commuter, said, “Every time I drive past this stretch, the fumes hit like a wall. My eyes start burning instantly, and I’m forced to speed up just to get away. It is shocking that such toxic dumping is happening in broad daylight.”

Another commuter, Shalini Mehta, shared a similar experience. “I once slowed near the drain, and within seconds my eyes watered and my chest felt heavy. This is no ordinary waste, it feels poisonous.”

Residents in nearby colonies said the practice has been continuing unchecked for months. Suresh Yadav of Sector 86 alleged that tankers line up at night to discharge into the drain. “Nobody stops them. We are worried about what these chemicals are doing to our groundwater,” he said.

Anita Sharma, a resident of Basai, said her family has been directly affected. “The stench spreads into our colony. My children have developed coughs and watery eyes. Authorities must wake up before this turns into a full-blown health disaster,” she said.

When contacted, Gurugram Police said they would take action.

“We will deploy a team to patrol the area and identify these vehicles. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in illegal chemical disposal,” said Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson.

A senior official of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) admitted they were not aware of the dumping. “If tankers are indeed dumping chemicals into the drain, it is a serious violation. We will ensure this is stopped immediately, and legal cases will be registered against violators,” the official said.

Environmentalists warned of long-term damage. “Such chemical dumping contaminates groundwater, destroys aquatic life, and poses irreversible health risks. The longer this is ignored, the greater the damage,” said Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist.

Municipal Corporation of Manesar officials also said teams would be deployed to check the dumping and penalise violators, while pollution control authorities confirmed they would collect water samples for testing. “Based on the outcome, action will be taken against the private companies involved,” an official said.

Krishan Kumar, regional officer Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) (south), said that they will write to Gurugram police to take legal action against the culprits and they will impose hefty fines on the companies involved in this illegal practice.