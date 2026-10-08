Tender for Millennium City centre underpass sent to Centre for approval

The proposed 1.35 km, six lane bi-directional underpass from Iffco Chowk towards Ardee City near Millennium City centre is likely to move ahead soon, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) sending the proposal tender earlier last week for approval to state government, said officials on Wednesday.

According to GMDA officials, four bidders were found eligible after technical and financial evaluation of their bids.

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After the government’s approval, the proposal will be sent to the high powered purchase committee, headed by the chief minister, for negotiations and award of the project to the most competitive bidder.

According to GMDA officials, four bidders were found eligible after technical and financial evaluation of their bids. The underpass will be constructed at the cost of ₹55.46 crore and will run along the intersection of sectors 27, 29, 43 and 44.

“The technical and financial evaluation of bids have been carried out. Once we get a nod from the higher authorities, the proposal will be sent to high powered committee for negotiation and award to the most competitive bidder,” said a senior GMDA official.

The underpass will have six lanes, with three lanes in each direction. A parallel six-lane at-grade carriageway will also be developed to facilitate uninterrupted traffic movement. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months of the work being allotted, added the official.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the project has also been designed with sustainable and eco-friendly features. It will have two rainwater harvesting structures and a corridor for groundwater recharge to improve stormwater management. Solar panels will also be installed to meet the electricity requirement of the underpass, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the project has also been designed with sustainable and eco-friendly features. It will have two rainwater harvesting structures and a corridor for groundwater recharge to improve stormwater management. Solar panels will also be installed to meet the electricity requirement of the underpass, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile,GMDA said the authority has carried out a detailed assessment of around 180 km of existing footpaths across Gurugram. Of these, around 72 km of footpaths were found to be in satisfactory condition, while repair and restoration work has started on 80 km. The remaining 28 km will be rebuilt completely.

CEO GMDA PC Meena on Wednesday inspected ongoing footpath construction along the Sector 46/51 and Sector 51/57 master dividing roads and directed officials to ensure that footpaths are safe, convenient and free of obstructions for pedestrians.

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Meena directed officials to plant trees on both sides of footpaths, wherever possible, to provide shade to pedestrians. Hedges should also be developed along the footpaths to help control dust, he added.