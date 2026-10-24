The Outsider: From career growth to finding love, how Gurugram became home

Gurugram: For Manish Jaiswal, 46, Gurugram is a city where he built his career, met his wife and found a sense of belonging. More than two decades after moving here, he continues to new things about the city he calls home.

Manish Jaiswal

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A resident of Nirvana Country in Sector 50, Jaiswal values the township for its planned layout, greenery and walkable neighbourhood. He enjoys being able to take a stroll or walk to nearby markets.The sense of safety and community makes the area a comfortable place to return to after a busy day.

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Jaiswal moved from Delhi to Gurugram in 2004, after completing his engineering degree and began working with an IT company. At the time, the city was rapidly developing into a major corporate and residential hub. Over the years, he witnessed the transformation while building his career in the real estate sector.

Today, he is the chief executive officer of Reliance MET City, bringing over two decades of experience in real estate development, business strategy, project acquisitions and growth. His professional journey has given him a close view of Gurugram’s changing business landscape.

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{{^usCountry}} However, his connection with the city goes beyond work. In 2008, he met his wife in Gurugram, making an important turning point in his life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, his connection with the city goes beyond work. In 2008, he met his wife in Gurugram, making an important turning point in his life. {{/usCountry}}

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“Gurugram has a hyper energy. There are positive people around you and you meet like-minded people in your surroundings,” he said.

Over the years, he has also seen the city’s infrastructure and lifestyle options expand. Commercial hubs such as Cyber City and Cyber Park, along with newer developments such as Horizon One, have added to the city’s mix of workplaces, shopping destinations and leisure spaces.

At the same time, neighbourhood markets, street vendors, parks and educational institutions continue to shape everyday life across the city.

“You name a thing and you get it here,” he said, describing the variety of food outlets, cuisines and places to explore in Gurugram.

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Dining out with his family and exploring different cuisines are among his favourite ways to spend time. He appreciates the range of options available, whether for a planned family outing or a spontaneous drive across the city.

Driving, too, has changed with Gurugram’s rapid growth. Jaiswal remembers when getting from one place to another was quicker and people were willing to take their cars out. With expanding residential areas, traffic has increased and commutes have become longer.

His perspective on development is rooted in the idea that a home is not defined by its walls alone. “The beauty is not just in the home; it is in the surroundings,” he said.

Green spaces, nearby markets, well-planned neighbourhoods and the freedom to step outside comfortably all contribute to a better living experience, he said.

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For Jaiswal, the city’s story is not simply one of high-rises, office towers and new roads. It is also about the relationships formed here, the neighbourhoods people grow attached to and the routines that gradually become familiar.

More than 20 years after leaving Delhi, Gurugram remains a city of energy and opportunity for him — but also one of family, friendships and belonging.