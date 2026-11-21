Three men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a house in Garhi Bazidpur village on October 20, following an altercation at a cremation ground earlier that day, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

The cops arrested the first accused, 32-year-old Jaiveer, a resident of Khedla village near the Pataudi Road flyover, on November 6. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational) more less

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Police have also recovered three illegal firearms, including a revolver, a country-made pistol and a country-made gun, from the accused.

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The latest arrests were made on November 17, when a Crime Branch Sector 17 team apprehended 27-year-old Mundar, a resident of Damdama village, and 29-year-old Praveen alias Tapli, a resident of Khedla village, near Rajiv Chowk, police officials said. Both were taken on three days of police remand for questioning and sent to judicial custody on Friday after being produced before a court.

The cops arrested the first accused, 32-year-old Jaiveer, a resident of Khedla village near the Pataudi Road flyover, on November 6.

The case

According to the police, the case was registered at the Bhondsi police station on the complaint of a resident of Garhi Bazidpur. The complainant told police that on October 20, following the death of his paternal aunt, his family had gone to a cremation ground to perform the last rites.

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{{^usCountry}} An altercation broke out between his brother and some men at the gates of the cremation site. The men had been allegedly consuming intoxicants and refused to leave, following which they also threatened to kill him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An altercation broke out between his brother and some men at the gates of the cremation site. The men had been allegedly consuming intoxicants and refused to leave, following which they also threatened to kill him. {{/usCountry}}

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Later that day, around 6pm, the same men, accompanied by two to three associates, allegedly reached near the complainant's house and fired several shots, the police said. They also fired at the walls and windows of the house.

A revolver was recovered from Jaiveer's possession, police said. His criminal record also revealed four cases registered against him in Gurugram, including those related to murder, assault and violations of the Arms Act.

During interrogation, the two recently arrested accused allegedly admitted to their involvement in the firing along with their co-accused, police officials said. A country-made pistol and a country-made gun were subsequently recovered during their police remand.

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Police said Praveen has 21 criminal cases registered against him in Gurugram, including those related to attempt to murder, assault, robbery, theft and violations of the Arms Act. Mundar has seven cases registered against him, including those related to theft, robbery and murder.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 109(1) (Attempt to Murder) of BNS.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.