Three caught with foreign-made pistols, planned firing in Delhi for extortion: Cops

Two men were arrested and another was apprehended in Farrukhnagar for allegedly planning to carry out firing in Delhi to extort money from a businessman on Saturday, police said, adding that the trio was trying to flee with arms and ammunition.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Naveen Sharma said two foreign-made PX3 pistols, manufactured in China, and five live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

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Police identified the suspects as Abhay alias Maulad, 20, and Sagar, 21, both residents of Khera Jhajhrola village in Gurugram, and Jatin alias Jony, 29, of Patel Nagar in Sonipat.

Crime branch officials said Abhay was arrested near Garhi flyover on New Pataudi-Gurugram Road, Jatin was arrested from Farrukhnagar and Sagar was apprehended near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Farrukhnagar. Sagar fractured his leg after allegedly jumping from the expressway flyover while trying to flee from the police. The guns were recovered from Abhay and Sagar, police added.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Naveen Sharma said two foreign-made PX3 pistols, manufactured in China, and five live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Through technical input and intelligence, crime branch got to know that the trio was allegedly in contact with a gangster hiding abroad, who instructed them via encrypted messaging applications. They were allegedly waiting for instructions to carry out firing in Delhi to intimidate a businessman, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Abhay allegedly told investigators that Jatin had supplied him with the weapons after procuring them, police said, adding that they are trying to find the source of the guns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Abhay allegedly told investigators that Jatin had supplied him with the weapons after procuring them, police said, adding that they are trying to find the source of the guns. {{/usCountry}}

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Police suspect the weapons were supplied through the international border in Punjab. Jatin was previously arrested in a liquor smuggling case in Delhi, officials said.

An FIR under section 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered against the trio at Sector 10 police station on Saturday on the complaint of a crime branch official, police said.