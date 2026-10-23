Traffic on Old Delhi road to be blocked for four days for drain work

A stretch of Old Delhi Road near Sushil Aima marg, towards Atul Kataria Chowk, will remain closed from October 24 to 27 for drain construction, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Thursday.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)will also reconstruct the drain from Jwala Mill upto Rezangla Chowk. (Stock photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior GMDA official said 30 metres of the road on each side would closed for construction of a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box-type precast culvert and a box-type drain at Master Storm Water Drain Leg-I.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“The culvert will be using precast girders to widen the drain, which is currently narrow beneath the road, restricting the flow of stormwater. The authority will also reconstruct the drain from Jwala Mill upto Rezangla Chowk. A fresh plan will be prepared in coordination with the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL),” said a senior GMDA official.

A GMDA spokesperson advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes during the closure. Commuters have also been advised to follow traffic diversions and directions issued by the Gurugram Traffic Police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, GMDA CEO PC Meena on Thursday directed GMRL officials to coordinate with the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) and power distribution companies to set a timeline for shifting electricity substations and feeders along the proposed metro route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, GMDA CEO PC Meena on Thursday directed GMRL officials to coordinate with the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) and power distribution companies to set a timeline for shifting electricity substations and feeders along the proposed metro route. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During a meeting at the GMDA office, officials said nine electricity feeders were affected by the proposed route, of which six have been relocated.The remaining feeders will be shifted in coordination with the departments concerned.

Officials also said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a new 66 kV substation, which is expected to be completed by December 2026. Once it becomes operational, the existing substation will be removed to clear the way for construction of the metro corridor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The GMDA spokesperson said no major hurdles involving basic infrastructure, including sewerage lines, drinking water pipelines or stormwater drains, had been identified along the metro route.