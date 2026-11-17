Traffic police have launched a crackdown on motorists who conceal or tamper with their vehicle registration plates to evade surveillance cameras and automated traffic challans, impounding at least six two-wheelers on the first day of the drive, officials said on Monday.

The drive began on Sunday, with multiple enforcement teams deployed at busy junctions and roads across the city. Police said motorists found obscuring their high-security registration plates (HSRPs) could face fines ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 or have their vehicles impounded.

A senior traffic police official said some motorists deliberately make their registration numbers unreadable to automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, which are used to detect traffic violations and generate electronic challans.

“Some drivers use tape to cover digits, scratch off the plates’ reflective coating or fold the corners to make registration numbers unreadable to ANPR cameras,” the official said.

In some cases, motorists also apply black paint over the reflective coating, preventing cameras from identifying their vehicles, police said.

“During checks, enforcement teams remove tape, covers or paint and issue challans once the registration numbers are visible. Two-wheeler owners, particularly local residents, are among those caught. We have not found any car drivers with tampered number plates,” the official said.

Police said at least six scooters and motorcycles were impounded on Sunday during checks near the Gurugram railway station T-point, Wazirabad Chowk and other locations.

The operation is part of a wider traffic enforcement campaign underway since October 9.

Officials explained that ANPR cameras capture vehicle registration numbers and retrieve ownership details from an integrated database to generate automated challans when traffic violations are detected. However, registration plates with concealed digits, damaged reflective surfaces or altered lettering can prevent the system from identifying offenders.

Police said such tampering undermines camera-based traffic enforcement and allows motorists to evade penalties for violations.

Traffic police have urged vehicle owners to install compliant HSRPs and ensure that their registration numbers remain clearly visible.

Officials warned that the crackdown would continue and that police personnel found concealing or tampering with their own vehicle registration plates would also face action.