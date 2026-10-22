Traffic snarls on key Gurugram stretches a day after Delhi flyover pothole causes disruption

Traffic snarls were reported on several key stretches in Gurugram on Thursday morning, a day after a pothole on Delhi’s old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover disrupted traffic, leading to diversions on National Highway-48.

Traffic congestion hit key Gurugram roads, including NH-48 towards Jaipur and MG Road

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The RTR flyover on the Outer Ring Road, heading towards Vasant Vihar from Delhi airport, has been closed to traffic for repair work after cracks appeared at two locations, spilling traffic onto alternate routes and causing massive snarls. The Public Works Department (PWD) began the repair work on Wednesday.

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According to the Gurugram traffic police, congestion worsened due to restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into Gurugram between 8 am and 10 am via NH-48 and the Dwarka Expressway.

Traffic was congested from Rajiv Chowk to 32nd Avenue, on NH-48 towards Jaipur, near Leisure Valley Park, and from IFFCO Chowk to Udyog Vihar Phase 4.

Traffic was also slow-moving on MG Road towards IFFCO Chowk metro station and near Sikanderpur. It had cleared only by 11.30 am.

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{{^usCountry}} On the Faridabad-Gurugram road, a 3-km stretch from Ghata T-Point to Valley View Estate was completely jammed on the carriageway towards Gurugram. Traffic inspector Tanej Pal said the congestion was caused by a vehicle breakdown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Faridabad-Gurugram road, a 3-km stretch from Ghata T-Point to Valley View Estate was completely jammed on the carriageway towards Gurugram. Traffic inspector Tanej Pal said the congestion was caused by a vehicle breakdown. {{/usCountry}}

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The RTR flyover repair is expected to be completed by October 26, while vehicular movement on the flyover is likely to start by October 27. Until then, traffic from Delhi airport, Gurugram, and Dwarka heading to Vasant Vihar and Chirag Delhi has been diverted onto the service road adjoining the RTR flyover and other alternate routes, the officer said.

“The flyover has been closed for repair work, and the entire traffic has been diverted onto the adjoining service road. Consequently, traffic is heavy, and the queue is extending considerably behind the flyover. The flyover will remain closed until completion of the work, and traffic on this road is expected to remain heavy, especially during peak hours,” the Delhi Traffic Police traffic advisory read.