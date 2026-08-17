Truck runs hits two men in Farrukhnagar; kills one, injures another

A 29-year-old man died after a truck allegedly hit him and his friend while they were walking near Sultanpur in Farrukhnagar on Friday night, police said on Sunday.

Police recovered the abandoned truck after the driver fled, while the deceased’s injured friend later filed a complaint at Farrukhnagar police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Rajesh, a resident of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, police said. According to the complaint filed by Rajesh’s friend, the two were walking towards their accommodation after getting down from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway when the truck hit them from behind around 8.20pm, a few steps ahead of Suraj Hotel in Sultanpur. The complainant told police that he fell towards the side of the road while the truck ran over Rajesh’s legs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The driver briefly stopped, allowing the complainant to note the registration number, but then fled, abandoning the truck a short distance from the spot, police said.

Locals and passersby rushed Rajesh to a private hospital in Budhera, where doctors referred him to PGIMS, Rohtak. He died during treatment, police said.

Officials said locals informed Farrukhnagar police station about the accident, but Rajesh had already been taken to hospital by the time police arrived. An MLR was subsequently obtained from SGT Hospital. Police received information about his death on Saturday.

Rajesh’s injured friend, who was an eyewitness, filed a written complaint at Farrukhnagar police station on Saturday. An FIR was registered under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have recovered the truck but are yet to identify the driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have recovered the truck but are yet to identify the driver. {{/usCountry}}