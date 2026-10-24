Gurugram residents already grappling with prolonged power outages due to an ongoing strike by electricity utility employees faced water shortages on Friday after two master water pipelines were damaged at separate locations in the city, disrupting supply to several sectors.

Two damaged pipelines disrupt water supply in Gurugram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said a major pipeline was damaged in Sector 62 on Thursday, affecting water supply to 17 sectors. Another pipeline was damaged near the Hero Honda Chowk underpass in Sector 37 during excavation work for the Metro project on Wednesday.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Officials said a five-to-six-metre section of the pipeline in Sector 62 had been displaced, due to a joint displacement. Although repair work began immediately, the damaged section’s location and the complexity of the network delayed restoration until Friday evening.

“The site where the damage occurred is located immediately adjacent to a high-voltage electricity tower, with a large drain also running nearby. Due to these constraints, the repair process required extreme caution, which has led to delays,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The repair work will be completed by Friday night and water supply to Sectors 58 to 66 is likely to normalise by Saturday morning. To repair the master pipeline, we had to shut down supply from Chandu Budhera plant for four to five hours, which ended up affecting the supply to the entire city,” said a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The repair work will be completed by Friday night and water supply to Sectors 58 to 66 is likely to normalise by Saturday morning. To repair the master pipeline, we had to shut down supply from Chandu Budhera plant for four to five hours, which ended up affecting the supply to the entire city,” said a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said the damaged pipeline, which draws water from the Chandu Budhera treatment plant, supplies Sectors 58 to 74.

Meanwhile, another master pipeline originating from the Basai water treatment plant was damaged near Hero Honda Chowk during excavation work for the Metro project.

GMDA officials said repairs to this pipeline took around five hours on Friday, disrupting water supply to Sectors 10, 10A, 37C and 37D, besides Basai and Saraswati Vihar.