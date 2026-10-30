Two killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram

A 52-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Manesar on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.

Police said the victim was waiting by the roadside for a ride home after work when the accident occurred. Originally from Sukratal village in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, he had moved to Moklawas village in Manesar six months ago and was working as a driver for a private company.

Following a complaint by his younger brother, an FIR was registered against an unidentified driver at the IMT Sector 7 police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Efforts are underway to identify the driver and car through CCTV cameras. FIR has been registered against an unidentified driver and further investigation is on,” said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson for Gurugram police.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old woman from Sector 62 died after allegedly being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Sector 65. Police said the rider, identified as Saksham, a resident of Samalkha in Panipat district, was arrested. An FIR was registered against him at the Sector 65 police station on Wednesday under relevant BNS sections.