Two killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram
A 52-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Manesar on Tuesday, while a 32-year-old woman from Sector 62 died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Sector 65
A 52-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Manesar on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.
Police said the victim was waiting by the roadside for a ride home after work when the accident occurred. Originally from Sukratal village in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, he had moved to Moklawas village in Manesar six months ago and was working as a driver for a private company.
Following a complaint by his younger brother, an FIR was registered against an unidentified driver at the IMT Sector 7 police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“Efforts are underway to identify the driver and car through CCTV cameras. FIR has been registered against an unidentified driver and further investigation is on,” said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson for Gurugram police.
In a separate incident, a 32-year-old woman from Sector 62 died after allegedly being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Sector 65. Police said the rider, identified as Saksham, a resident of Samalkha in Panipat district, was arrested. An FIR was registered against him at the Sector 65 police station on Wednesday under relevant BNS sections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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