Two members of interstate ‘thak-thak’ gang, wanted in 26 cases, arrested in Gurugram

Two suspected members of the interstate ‘thak-thak gang’, who were declared proclaimed offenders in 26 cases, were arrested in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Police said the accused had been declared proclaimed offenders by courts for failing to appear in multiple cases. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational)

Gurugram police public relations officer (PRO) Sandeep Turan said a team from the Manesar crime branch arrested the two suspects on Wednesday.

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“They were produced before a court and forwarded to judicial custody on Thursday,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Zakir alias Bakra, a resident of Delhi’s Sangam Vihar and Bablu alias Dinesh, a resident of Ribai village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said they were wanted in 11 theft cases, three in Gurugram and eight in Delhi.

Apart from that, various Gurugram courts had declared the duo to be proclaimed offenders in at least 26 criminal cases.

Investigators said the duo would target vehicles parked at secluded or isolated places with help of other gang members after conducting reconnaissance. They would then break windows and steal laptops and any other valuables kept inside.

The two were wanted in an eight-year-old case registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station after a car parked at Qutub Plaza was allegedly broken into on August 29, 2018, and a laptop and other belongings were stolen.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused had been declared proclaimed offenders by courts for failing to appear in multiple cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused had been declared proclaimed offenders by courts for failing to appear in multiple cases. {{/usCountry}}