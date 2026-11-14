Two railway crossings to close for repairs in Gurugram; traffic diversions announced
According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, railway crossing LC-47 near Inchhapuri railway station on the Rewari-Pataudi road will remain closed from November 16 to 24; railway crossing LC-4C near Sultanpur village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road will remain closed from 8am on November 17 until November 19
Two railway crossings in the district will remain closed for three to nine days starting next week for repair work, with traffic police announcing alternative routes for commuters, officials said on Friday.
According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, railway crossing LC-47 near Inchhapuri railway station on the Rewari-Pataudi road will remain closed from November 16 to 24. The Railways will install rubber pads and undertake repairs to railway tracks and sleepers at the crossing.
Police said the closure was necessitated by the deteriorating condition of the road at the crossing, which has developed deep potholes.
In a separate advisory, traffic police said railway crossing LC-4C near Sultanpur village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road will remain closed from 8am on November 17 until November 19 for repairs to the road and railway tracks.
For commuters travelling between Rewari and Pataudi in either direction, traffic police have suggested taking the route via Inchhapuri Chowk and Heli Mandi. Those travelling from Khera Alampur to Pataudi have also been advised to use the same route.
During the Sultanpur crossing closure, commuters travelling from Gurugram towards Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar can use the Chandu-Badli route or travel via Ramgopal College in Sultanpur, Mubarakpur and Jhajjar bypass.
Vehicles travelling from Jhajjar towards Gurugram can use the Jhajjar bypass-Mubarakpur route, while those travelling from Pataudi towards Gurugram via the KMP flyover have been advised to take the Pataudi-Pachgaon route. Other alternatives include routes via Wazirpur and Badli, depending on the destination.
Traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow the diversions to avoid inconvenience.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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