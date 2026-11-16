Two suspected cattle smugglers killed in police encounter in Haryana’s Nuh
Nuh: Two alleged cattle smugglers died and another was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Nuh’s Firozpur Jhirka during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said
Nuh: Two alleged cattle smugglers died and another was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Nuh’s Firozpur Jhirka during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.
According to police, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Firozpur Jhirka received information regarding suspected cattle smuggling. Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a barricade in the Bima village area to intercept a pickup vehicle transporting the alleged smugglers.
However, the suspects opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing, the suspects sustained bullet injuries. Two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment, and the third Is admitted to Nuh Medical College, police said.
All three suspects were in their late 30s.
Police said they also rescued seven cattle from the pickup truck and impounded the vehicle. Three country-made pistols, three live cartridges, and five empty cartridge cases were recovered from the spot.
A FIR was registered on Sunday at Sadar Firozpur Jhirka police station for attempted murder, possessing illegal firearms, and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.
Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said further legal proceedings are under way in accordance with the law.
This marks the second incident involving alleged cattle smugglers in the Nuh district within a month. On October 15, wanted cattle smuggler Shahid, alias Adwani, was killed in police crossfire under the jurisdiction of the Rozka Meo police station.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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