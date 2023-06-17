Gurugram: A team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) was allegedly attacked by at least 10 suspects in Dharampur village during a drive against power theft, Gurugram police said on Saturday, adding that the incident took place on June 14. Villagers attack DHBVN team during drive to check power theft

Police said as soon as the team members reached the village and started to check the power meters, some villagers raised objections. When they asked them to cooperate, the suspects started assaulting them. Their vehicle was also damaged, police added.

Vikram Singh Parmar, DHBVN sub-divisional officer said that a special drive to check electricity theft was conducted on June 14. “A team of seven members from the DHBVN and an assistant sub-inspector from Sector 43 police station were inspecting power meters when the attack took place”, he said.

Parmar further said, “When the team members reached the residence of one of the suspects to check the electricity connection, he started abusing them. He also called a few other suspects and assaulted the team members. They also pelted stones and damaged their vehicle”.

Avinash Yadav, DHBVN executive engineer said, “There have been complaints of power theft from the village. When our team began documenting the thefts, the suspects started pelting stones and assaulted the discom team with sticks,” he said.

Parveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Rajendra Park police station, said a case has been registered against the suspects under Section 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday.

“No arrests have been made so far but all the suspects have been identified,” the SHO added.

