Worker crushed to death as truck carrying bricks topples at construction site

A 29-year-old man was crushed to death after a truck loaded with bricks toppled on him at a construction site in Banskusla village in IMT Manesar on Friday, said police. The toppled truck as seen on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shyam Sunder Patel, originally from West Champaran in Bihar and lived with his wife Kavita Devi, 27, at Naharpur, Manesar. The incident took place between 2.30pm and 2.45pm, said police.

Fire officer Lalit Kumar, Manesar, said that they had received a rescue alert at 2.53pm following which teams were pressed into action.

“A heavy-duty crane was also roped in which lifted the truck after which the worker was pulled out after 18 minutes. he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead,” he said, adding the body was later handed over to police for further legal action.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the truck driver was trying to negotiate a turn while speeding during which he lost control and the truck toppled at a construction site below the road level. “The deceased who worked as a worker was present at the site and crushed to death,” he said.

Turan said that once the deceased worker’s wife submits a written complaint, an FIR will be registered against the driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at IMT Manesar police station.