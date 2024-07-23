Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.0 °C, check weather forecast for July 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 24, 2024 27.4 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 32.97 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 33.86 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 31.15 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 31.58 °C Heavy intensity rain July 29, 2024 30.68 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 30.52 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.62 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.84 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.21 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 23, 2024, is 33.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.0 °C and 34.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.52 °C and 31.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.With temperatures ranging between 25.0 °C and 34.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 12.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.