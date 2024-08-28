 Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024

Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 28, 2024, is 30.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 33.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 35.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.97 °C and 33.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 103.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 29, 2024 33.2 °C Light rain
August 30, 2024 31.9 °C Moderate rain
August 31, 2024 34.51 °C Light rain
September 1, 2024 32.85 °C Overcast clouds
September 2, 2024 35.98 °C Overcast clouds
September 3, 2024 33.82 °C Light rain
September 4, 2024 27.0 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.87 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain
Chennai 26.73 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 26.16 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.79 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 26.72 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.29 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on August 28, 2024
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
