Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 28, 2024, is 30.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 33.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 35.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.97 °C and 33.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 103.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 29, 2024
|33.2 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|31.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|34.51 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 2, 2024
|35.98 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 3, 2024
|33.82 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Moderate rain
